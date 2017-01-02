Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Depay has reportedly told Jose Mourinho he wishes to leave .

Danny Blind sums up how badly Memphis Depay's Man United career is going

It would be hard for Memphis Depay's spell at Manchester United to have gone any worse.

The 22-year-old only arrived from PSV Eindhoven 18 months ago in a £25million deal, but it already looks as if his time at Old Trafford could be up.

With just 79 minutes of football to his name in all competitions this season, it's difficult to envisage the winger turning things around in the manner Henrikh Mkhitaryan has done.

And with January now upon us, it seems only a matter of time until he heads for the exit - that is, of course, if anyone comes in for him.

Memphis needs to move on, with Everton speculated as his most likely destination.

That's certainly the opinion of Danny Blind, manager of his national team Holland and father of team-mate Daley.

No future 

Blind has encouraged his player to leave United, via the Manchester Evening News, although he does appear to have one reservation: Louis van Gaal's famous ally suggests Depay's career is going so badly he might not even get in the Everton side.

"Memphis must make a transfer in January," he said.

"He is not on the core of the squad. This is why he should move.

"To Ronald Koeman’s Everton? Koeman knows him best, that can make a big difference. It has come to a stage where it might even be hard for him to get into the Everton side.

"On the wings at Everton they have players who will be serious competition for him. If those wingers stay, then it won’t be a piece of cake for Memphis to become a regular at Everton."

Mourinho wants him out

United fans have often raised questions about the youngster's attitude, so it'd be interesting to see how he fared if he had a battle on his hands to get into Koeman's starting XI.

The one thing that is certain is that Jose Mourinho is more than happy to show him the door.

"I have to say that in the past couple of months my decisions in relation to Memphis were influenced by the feelings and information that he would like to leave in January and that we were going to have a real offer that we would be willing to accept," the manager told Sky Sports.

"That obviously influences me. If I know, if I have the feeling that a player is leaving - if I have to give chances and develop other players - then I go to Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial, the players I know 100 per cent who are going to stay with us."

Would Memphis Depay be a success at Everton? Have your say in the comments.

Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Everton
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Europa League
Football
Premier League

