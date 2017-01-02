When Zlatan Ibrahimovic endured a rough patch earlier in the season - scoring just once in 11 games from September to November - many thought it solved one of football’s old mysteries: can he do it in the Premier League?

His doubters forgot about his fast start to life in England and fixated themselves on his poor return in front of goal.

But how he’s silenced them since.

The Swede has been incredible for the past two months, scoring 11 goals in 11 games - it would have been 12 in 11 if not for an unfair disallowed goal in Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough - and spearheading Manchester United’s charge to a top four finish.

At the age of 35, he remains among the best strikers in Europe and is showing that he can shine even in the rigorous Premier League.

So, never wanting to pass on the chance to make us laugh, Ibrahimovic has sent a message to those who criticised him.

"It gives me a lot of energy, trust me," Ibrahimovic said, per Goal. "I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but, like always, I make them eat their balls.

"A lot of energy, because they get paid to talk s*** and I get paid to play with my feet - that's how I enjoy it.”

Ibra was terrific in 2016

Ibrahimovic scored 50 goals in 2016, second only to Lionel Messi, for both United and Paris Saint-Germain.

He added: “I had a fantastic year. At PSG it was amazing, and I came to United and my first six months here have been more than amazing.

"I'm super-happy and I feel good. I don't know how many years I have left, but I'm enjoying the football. Every year, they [United] have been calling me and they were not feeling good, so I wanted to come when everyone thought I was over [the hill]."

Video: Zlatan's United goals

Although he was a star in France, the jury remained out on Ibra - you only need to see how Mario Balotelli is faring with Nice to realise the strength of Ligue 1 - but he’s thriving in what many believe is the toughest league in the world.

He deserves praise for that.

