Football

Rose has been in sublime form for Tottenham this season .

Tottenham fans are loving Danny Rose's antics at the darts

Danny Rose has more than earned the right to enjoy himself this season.

The Spurs left-back has been one of his side's most impressive players this season, his pace down the wing crucial to their pressing style of play.

Having helped the Lilywhites to successive 4-1 wins in a row away to Southampton and Watford, the England international was given a night off.

As always, Rose worked his socks off against the Hornets, so you can hardly blame him for choosing to spend the evening unwinding at the wonderful spectacle of the darts.

The 26-year-old was spotted in the crowd at the semi-final of the World Championships, but it seems he was prepared for the cameras.

Rather than shy away from the spotlight, the Tottenham star started attracting attention to himself by waving a sign reading 'Mousa Dembele G.O.A.T #COYS'.

For the uninitiated, the acronyms are 'Greatest of all Time', and 'Come on you Spurs'.

Undoubtedly the best bit of the video, though, is him trying to hide his pint when he realises he probably wasn't supposed to be seen out drinking.

Rose celebrates 

Let's hope Mauricio Pochettino wasn't watching!

Legendary. After the furore surrounding Wayne Rooney's antics on England duty, you might expect something of a backlash, but luckily that hasn't been the case.

Fans are loving it 

Instead, Twitter leapt at the chance to enjoy his hilarious behaviour. Who knew Danny Rose was so funny?!

To be fair, Rose has a lot to smile about this season. Tottenham have won their last four Premier League games in a row and finally broke into the Champions League spots with three points at Vicarage Road on New Year's Day.

That result leaves them just a point behind Arsenal, but they can't enjoy the moment for too long before they face a massive test against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Can Spurs beat Chelsea? Have your say in the comments.

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Tottenham Hotspur
England Football
Europa League
Football
Danny Rose
Premier League

