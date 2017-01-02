The NBA trade deadline is on February 23, and now that we are into 2017 some teams are having a long think about how to shape their rosters.

A big factor in most trade scenarios is players with expiring contracts. If the organisation does not believe the player will re-sign with them - or if they do not want them to - then they need to shop said player around and see what they can get in return for them, rather than let a star leave for nothing.

The Atlanta Hawks learned that the hard way last summer when they lost star forward Al Horford to Boston, and they don't intend to make the same mistake two years in a row.

Paul Millsap, who dropped 32 points last night in a victory over the San Antonio Spurs, is expected to opt out of his $21.5 million contract in the summer while sharpshooter Kyle Korver and swingman Thabo Sefolosha are also expected to explore the market.

The Hawks are understood to be listening to offers for all three men, according to ESPN, but are not actively shopping them around.

The problem with any negotiations is that most teams will be reluctant to give much up knowing they would have a good shot at landing the players in the summer, and the Hawks would want a sizable return on Millsap at the very least.

Millsap, a late second round pick back in 2006, will turn 32 just before the trade deadline and will be looking to grab one last big payday.

With averages of 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds this season - both above his career averages - the three-time All-Star will have plenty of suitors, and the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors have been credited with interest in the past.