Liverpool once again proved their title credentials with a 1-0 win over Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

The Reds may still be six points behind pace-setters Chelsea, but if anyone is going to stop Antonio Conte's hot favourites, it looks as if it could well be them.

Losing at Anfield was a huge blow to Manchester City's own hopes, with the return of Sergio Aguero from suspension unable to inspire Pep Guardiola's stuttering side.

Yet, while the abiding memory of the game will be Georginio Wijnaldum's headed goal, it's not as if Liverpool were on fire.

On the contrary, James Milner admits the City game was probably the worst they've played throughout the current campaign - though Burnley might have something to say about that.

"It was just about the result, it was arguably one of our worst performances of the season," he told BT Sport, per Goal.com.

"But it was a gutsy performance, great defending from everyone right through the pitch, we ground out the result and we have to do that.

Grinding out results

"We didn't execute as we would've liked and kept the ball.

"Credit to them, they stopped us playing, caused us problems and they're a good team.

"You can't always win games with flowing football it's about grinding out the results as well and that's a massive victory for us, you have to win in different ways to do well."

They say winning when not playing particularly well is the mark of champions, so that certainly bodes well for Jurgen Klopp's men after that fixture.

With City's defensive woes of late, you can hardly blame them for simply trying to thwart Liverpool, but it clearly wasn't enough.

And given that this was supposed to have been one of the hosts' biggest tests this season, they can now look forward to a bit of light relief in their next three games against Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle, and Southampton.

