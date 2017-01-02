Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Milner felt Liverpool were frustrated during their win over City .

James Milner claims City game was one of Liverpool's worst performances of the season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool once again proved their title credentials with a 1-0 win over Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

The Reds may still be six points behind pace-setters Chelsea, but if anyone is going to stop Antonio Conte's hot favourites, it looks as if it could well be them.

Losing at Anfield was a huge blow to Manchester City's own hopes, with the return of Sergio Aguero from suspension unable to inspire Pep Guardiola's stuttering side.

Article continues below

Yet, while the abiding memory of the game will be Georginio Wijnaldum's headed goal, it's not as if Liverpool were on fire.

On the contrary, James Milner admits the City game was probably the worst they've played throughout the current campaign - though Burnley might have something to say about that.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

"It was just about the result, it was arguably one of our worst performances of the season," he told BT Sport, per Goal.com.

"But it was a gutsy performance, great defending from everyone right through the pitch, we ground out the result and we have to do that.

Grinding out results 

"We didn't execute as we would've liked and kept the ball.

"Credit to them, they stopped us playing, caused us problems and they're a good team.

"You can't always win games with flowing football it's about grinding out the results as well and that's a massive victory for us, you have to win in different ways to do well."

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITY

They say winning when not playing particularly well is the mark of champions, so that certainly bodes well for Jurgen Klopp's men after that fixture.

With City's defensive woes of late, you can hardly blame them for simply trying to thwart Liverpool, but it clearly wasn't enough.

And given that this was supposed to have been one of the hosts' biggest tests this season, they can now look forward to a bit of light relief in their next three games against Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle, and Southampton.

Where will Liverpool finish in the table? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Europa League
Football
Liverpool
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Manchester City

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again