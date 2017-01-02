It’s becoming clear that last season was just a blip for Eden Hazard and not an accurate representation of his footballing ability.

Under Antonio Conte, Hazard is playing at the same level that saw him win the PFA Player of the Year award in 2014-15. The confidence is back and he’s leaving defenders fearful every time he gets on the ball.

There is a worry for Chelsea, however. How long will it be before those rumours of a move to Real Madrid resurface?

Conte will hope he can sell his vision to Hazard, and the future certainly looks bright for the Blues.

Saturday’s 4-2 win against Stoke City was Chelsea’s 13th in a row, tying the record Arsenal set in 2001-02. The west London outfit have a six point lead at the top of the Premier League and look unstoppable.

Hazard has played a major role in their rise to the summit, scoring nine league goals and recording two assists. One of those assists came on Saturday when the Belgian teed up Willian to score his Chelsea’s second goal.

The Blues scored four times yet that was Hazard’s only goalscoring contribution. But that’s not to say he didn’t leave his stamp all over the game.

Hazard's skill vs Adam

The 24-year-old produced a wonderful piece of skill in the second half to leave Charlie Adam sprawling on the ground.

It showed just how confident he is right now.

Video: Hazard ruins Adam

When Adam played at Stamford Bridge in 2015 he lobbed Thibaut Courtois from 65 yards out. This time, it was his turn to be embarrassed.

Fans were loving it

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to express their delight at Hazard’s neat trickery.

Keown: Hazard is up there with Messi and Ronaldo

Hazard is a definite contender to win the PFA Player of the Year award for a second time. Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes he deserves to be mentioned alongside the world’s best players.

“He is up there with the likes of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar but never gets mentioned in that group because he has not been consistent for long enough,” Keown said in his Daily Mail column.

“Last season I thought he was taking too long in possession. It was as if he wanted people to look at him and admire him on the ball.

“Now there is more directness and he is making things happen. He is running at defenders and before they can work out what he might do, he has gone past three players.”

