The Premier League's managerial merry-go-round was in full swing over the Christmas period.

Bob Bradley and Alan Pardew both enjoyed a New Year's at home instead of on the touchline, with few surprised to see the back of either of them.

However, one manager who no-one expected to come under so much pressure was Pep Guardiola.

When the Catalan took charge of Manchester City in the summer, there were those who were already happy to scratch their name onto the Premier League trophy and daub it in sky blue ribbons.

Exactly halfway into the season, and his side are no longer even in the top four.

Defeat to Liverpool on New Year's Eve was City's fourth of the season, having previously slipped up against Spurs, Chelsea, and Leicester.

To put that in perspective, last season with Bayern Munich, he lost just twice all term as they cruised to the Bundesliga title.

The mask slips

Despite all this, Guardiola is ostensibly keeping calm. Rather than admit to the world that he must have big concerns about his defence, the former Barcelona icon simply suggested his side weren't at their best at Anfield.

That's a very different picture of the City boss to the one painted in the Daily Mail. The newspaper have revealed that an hour after the final whistle, he was spotted outside the dressing room with the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain.

It's claimed Guardiola "drove his fist into his hand" and "his eyes blazed" as he paced up and down, running his hand over his head.

Erratic behaviour

During the half-time interval, he behaved in the same way, slamming his players for failing to carry out his instructions.

This is an unfortunate, though not irreversible, demise for a manager who seems to have underestimated the Premier League at his peril.

All around him, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea - and even Manchester United - show no signs of stopping their fine runs of form.

Given the way he replaced Manuel Pellegrini so mercilessly in the middle of last season, it's not entirely unreasonable to expect him to deliver immediate results, but the Liverpool game was just the latest poor showing.

City's key men, their attacking trinity of Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne, and David Silva, all failed to show up, but it is Guardiola upon whom the defeat is obviously taking its toll most heavily.

Do you think Pep Guardiola should be sacked if City don't win the title? Have your say in the comments.

