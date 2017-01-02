Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Oscar.

Watch: Oscar receives a hero's welcome as he arrives at China airport

Since reports first emerged about Oscar's move to the Chinese Super League, the Brazilian midfielder has come in for criticism from those who claim it is all about the money.

And, with Shanghai SIPG reported to have paid Chelsea £60 million whilst forking out £400,000-per-week on his wages, you can understand where they are coming from.

The move, though, has also seen Oscar change from a bit-part player at Stamford Bridge to a fully blown superstar at his new home. A point that was made very clear by the incredible reception he received when he touched down at Shanghai airport on Monday.

In scenes reminiscent of those that greeted the likes of Nani and Robin Van Persie when they moved to Turkey in recent years, Oscar was met at the airport by a throng of fans who showered him with flowers and chanted his name.

It is fair to say the 25-year-old looked a little shell shocked as he took in his new surroundings for the first time...

You can argue about Oscar's motives for leaving Chelsea for the Far East, but, for all he achieved in his four years in west London, he never received any such hero's welcome when he first joined the Blues back in 2012.

The money involved in the Chinese league right now has understandably raised plenty of eyebrows across the footballing world.

With Carlos Tevez having become the latest high-profile name to agree a phenomenal deal, and the likes of Hulk and Graziano Pelle picking up their own staggering wages every week, plenty of onlookers feel the CSL is simply trying to buy its way to a big reputation.

Nevertheless, as the video above shows, there is clearly a lot of excitement amongst fans as big name players continue to arrive to ply their trade in the country.

FBL-ASIA-CHN-SHANGHAISIPG-OSCAR

Whether Oscar can live up to the big expectations that are already on his shoulders, however, remains to be seen.

The Brazilian scored 38 goals in 203 appearances for Chelsea and that he will be expected to improve on that return now that he is playing at a lower level than the Premier League.

