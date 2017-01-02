After a summer of such big spending, it seems ludicrous that Manchester United would need to make any more transfer plans.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and world record signing Paul Pogba were the headline arrivals ahead of the 2016/2017 season, but with the Red Devils in sixth place, there's still clearly room for improvement.

One of the obvious advantages of having Jose Mourinho in charge is his contacts at top European clubs, so that suggests the Portuguese should be able to lure some top talent even without the appeal of the Champions League.

Article continues below

The Special One is usually linked with at least one player from his old teams, and this New Year is going to be no different.

The Sun have it that Mourinho has spoken to Real Madrid about the possibility of signing out-of-favour James Rodriguez, with United keen to make another statement of intent.

Article continues below

Not only did Mourinho used to manage Real - though his time at the Bernabeu didn't coincide with Rodriguez's, the pair have the same agent in Jorge Mendes.

The Colombian, who starred at the 2014 World Cup but has made little impact since, is set to cost around £50million, as Los Blancos want to recoup as much of the £71million they paid to Monaco as possible.

Too many options

A more pertinent question might be why United feel this is necessary. Rodriguez would presumably play in an attacking line behind the striker, so even if Wayne Rooney were to leave, they would still have Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, and Ashley Young all vying for those spots.

Regardless, this is unlikely to materialise in January, with his father suggesting he is more likely to leave the Spanish capital at the end of the season.

Madrid's transfer embargo also means they won't be able to replace him until the end of the current campaign.

You can hardly blame Rodriguez for his struggles under Zinedine Zidane, as there aren't many players who would get minutes at a club where Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema lead the attack.

Chelsea, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter have also been linked with the 25-year-old if he finally gives up on La Liga.

Would James Rodriguez be a good signing for United? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms