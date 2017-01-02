Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gini Wijnaldum.

Gini Wijnaldum names 'good player and good person' he wants Liverpool to sign

Liverpool proved their title credentials with a 1-0 win over Manchester City on New Year's Eve. However, despite the hard-fought victory over Pep Guardiola's side, the Merseyside club are still six points off Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

With dreams of chasing down the Blues and lifting their first top division title in over 20 years, it is no surprise there is plenty of talk about who Liverpool could and should sign this month to boost their chances. 

One man who is keen to see Anfield club make good on one of their rumoured signings is summer arrival Georginio Wijnaldum.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the Dutch midfielder backed a move for one man he identifies as a "good player and also a good person", fellow Dutchman Quincy Promes.

“I think he knows how great Liverpool is - I knew it before I came here," Wijnaldum explained.

"I don’t know if everything is true about what they say as I don’t speak with him about that.

"“Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team but it is something for the manager and the scouts, not for me."

Promes, 24, currently stars for Spartak Moscow in Russia but has been linked with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his attacking options with Sadio Mane set to miss a month due to the African Cup of Nations.

FC Spartak Moscow v FC Rubin Kazan - Russian Premier League

The forward/winger has excelled in Russia since moving from Twente in 2014 in a £13 million move. He's led the club's scoring charts for the past two seasons and has 36 goals in 71 appearances to date.

He's also taken on an increased role at international level in recent years too, often playing alongside Wijnaldum.

Often playing in advanced position on the right wing, Promes could be a great addition to help replace the output of Mane and keep Liverpool in the title race.

The fact he is a close friend of Wijnaldum's could also come in handy if the Reds do attempt to sign him over the next few weeks.

Liverpool v Stoke City - Premier League

The former Newcastle star has recovered from a slow start to his Liverpool career to carve out an important role in the team since Philippe Coutinho went down injured.

If he is able to play a role in bringing in yet another exciting attacking talent to Anfield, Wijnaldum's reputation amongst fans will only increase.

