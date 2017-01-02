Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Joe Hart.

Liverpool make a final decision on signing Joe Hart

It's become abundantly clear this season that neither Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius are good enough for Liverpool at the moment.

Goalkeeping errors have persistantly threatened to derail the Reds' title challenge, such as against Bournemouth, where Karius' spill allowed Nathan Ake to score a late winner.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, club legend Jamie Carragher urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Manchester City loanee Joe Hart in January.

He said, per the Independent: "Liverpool have a goalkeeping problem. It's not just one individual. The reason Karius was brought in was because Simon Mignolet wasn't good enough but he's now gone back to him.

"Whenever a Liverpool goalkeeper is asked to make saves he should make, they're going in.

"Yeah, you can say its poor defensively, but at times you want your goalkeeper to bail you out. That's what he's there for.

"If somebody said to me 'the window's open, you can go and get Joe Hart', I would do it. If I was Jurgen Klopp I would do it. It is a great chance Liverpool have got at the moment [to win the league]."

Klopp will have undoubtedly been made aware of Carragher's plea and it would seem he has made a decision.

England v Spain - International Friendly

According to Sky Sports, per their own sources, Hart is not a transfer target for Liverpool and they will not make a move in January, nor in the summer.

Here's how fans reacted to the news, with many surprisingly relieved.

One fan actually seemed disappointed - and rightly so.

Liverpool have an excellent chance of winning the Premier League this season, even if they are six points behind leaders Chelsea, but goalkeeping mistakes will continue to peg them back.

A world-class shot-stopper is the hallmark of champions and Karius and Mignolet simply don't fit into that category.

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-LIVERPOOL

As for Hart - who has reportedly told friends he wants to join Liverpool this summer - he is a two-time winner of the Premier League at City and England's No.1.

His record speaks for itself, despite what critics might say about his own proneness to errors. 

