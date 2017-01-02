It was recently announced that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels would be appearing on Monday Night Raw on January 9, set to take place in New Orleans.

It will be the first time The Deadman has appeared on Raw since the brand split last July, so it's going to be quite the occasion, and many have been wondering why he would be appearing on the show and not on SmackDown Live in the first place.

Well, Cageside Seats may have the answer to that question.

According to their rumor column: "Undertaker is likely going to announce he will enter the Royal Rumble match when he appears on Raw next week."

That will certainly be a sight to behold, as it will be the first time he has performed in a non-WrestleMania match since Survivor Series in 2015.

Cageside Seats also noted that: "Shawn Michaels is expected to have a big presence on the show but won't be going against his retirement stipulation," meaning he won't be announcing himself as a participant for the Royal Rumble as well.

The reason behind The Undertaker announcing he will enter the Rumble is unclear, but it could be to set up The Deadman in his predicted WrestleMania 33 feud with John Cena. This could definitely happen especially if Cena defeats AJ Styles for the WWE title at the Rumble.

It's a path the WWE could use to book The Phenom against The Leader of the Cenation, as he wins the Rumble to attempt to end Cena's reign of tyranny of a superstar that just won't give others a chance for the title and wants to control everything in the company, no matter what.

Cena began to show this kind of arrogance when he returned to SmackDown Live last week, and it looks like something the WWE should capitalize upon for his expected feud against The Undertaker. It would finally deliver the Cena heel turn many fans have been waiting for, and against a worthy opponent too.

It would also create the career vs title match that everyone has been expecting between these two for WrestleMania 33, as well as allow The Undertaker to have one more epic match before riding off into the sunset towards retirement.

