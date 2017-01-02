So much has been said about Olivier Giroud's wonder goal against Crystal Palace that you'd think we'd all be tired of it by now.

The Frenchman's gravity-defying moment of madness helped Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over the Eagles, a goal so sublime it even proved a bigger talking point than Sam Allardyce's terrible beanie hat - which is pretty impressive considering the attention it was getting.

Whoever you support, you have to love strikes like that. For younger fans, it might be the best goal they've ever seen, while the next generation up will remember some brilliant finishes from Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry that could just eclipse it.

Article continues below

It's fair to say Giroud's classy scorpion-kick is uniting the young and the old, however, regardless of whether he did it deliberately.

The striker admitted himself he got a bit lucky, but maybe he was just being modest.

Article continues below

You can guarantee there will be plenty of people trying to re-enact it in the park today but none of them will beat this. Not long after it had rustled the back of the net, a video started doing the rounds on Twitter of one user's Grandad giving a superb demonstration of Giroud's technique.

Some videos just deserve to go viral, and this is one of them. Henrikh Mkhitaryan - eat your heart out.

For all the hype surrounding Giroud, it shouldn't be overlooked that this wasn't the first time he's come up with an important contribution for Arsenal this season.

Giroud comes up with the goods

The late equaliser against Manchester United at Old Trafford springs to mind, but in fact, this was his seventh goal of the campaign in all competitions.

So, as good as the re-enactments might be, let's enjoy it one more time - feel free to compare it to the gentleman above. It's hard to say which we enjoyed more.

Where does Giroud's goal rank among Arsenal's greatest? Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms