Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Giroud's goal has been hailed as one of the best of all time .

Grandad brilliantly re-enacts Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick vs Crystal Palace

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So much has been said about Olivier Giroud's wonder goal against Crystal Palace that you'd think we'd all be tired of it by now.

The Frenchman's gravity-defying moment of madness helped Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over the Eagles, a goal so sublime it even proved a bigger talking point than Sam Allardyce's terrible beanie hat - which is pretty impressive considering the attention it was getting.

Whoever you support, you have to love strikes like that. For younger fans, it might be the best goal they've ever seen, while the next generation up will remember some brilliant finishes from Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry that could just eclipse it.

Article continues below

It's fair to say Giroud's classy scorpion-kick is uniting the young and the old, however, regardless of whether he did it deliberately.

The striker admitted himself he got a bit lucky, but maybe he was just being modest.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

You can guarantee there will be plenty of people trying to re-enact it in the park today but none of them will beat this. Not long after it had rustled the back of the net, a video started doing the rounds on Twitter of one user's Grandad giving a superb demonstration of Giroud's technique.

Some videos just deserve to go viral, and this is one of them. Henrikh Mkhitaryan - eat your heart out. 

For all the hype surrounding Giroud, it shouldn't be overlooked that this wasn't the first time he's come up with an important contribution for Arsenal this season.

Giroud comes up with the goods 

The late equaliser against Manchester United at Old Trafford springs to mind, but in fact, this was his seventh goal of the campaign in all competitions.

So, as good as the re-enactments might be, let's enjoy it one more time - feel free to compare it to the gentleman above. It's hard to say which we enjoyed more.

Where does Giroud's goal rank among Arsenal's greatest? Let us know in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Thierry Henry
Manchester United
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Mesut Özil
Arsenal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again