Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to his own app to react to his disallowed goal against Middlesbrough that, let’s face it, should have stood.

“Goal. No doubt,” he said on Zlatan Unplugged.

He’s right. The Manchester United striker poked home Anthony Martial’s cross but was adjudged to have left a high foot on Victor Valdes.

Article continues below

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb explained just how wrong Lee Mason was to rule out the goal.

“It’s a crazy call,” he told BT Sport.

Article continues below

“Zlatan is athletic, he gets his foot up, but he’s not within two meters of the goalkeeper Valdes and he pulls his foot down immediately.

“He is protecting the goalkeeper from any injury.

“Valdes comes into him in the end after the ball has been put past the goalkeeper.”

Video: Zlatan's disallowed goal

Watch the incident below and decide for yourself.

One goal short

It’s a shame that Ibra’s goal was wiped off, and not just because it was a neat finish.

Had Mason allowed it to stand, it would have been Zlatan’s 51st goal of 2016 and would have seen him tie Lionel Messi’s tally.

To score 50 goals in one calendar year is remarkable, even more so considering the Swede turned 35 in 2016.

But equalling any of Messi’s goalscoring landmarks is something that most players can only dream of.

Ibra reacted

Yet Ibra really couldn’t care that he missed out on on 51.

“That was not important. That was not important,” he said after Saturday’s win, per the Manchester Evening News.

“The important thing was to win and when you are suffering like that, losing 1-0, you just want to get the win to be happy and if I could help the team I will do everything, so I am not worried about the goals.

“For me the win is the same if I would beat Messi or not.”

You’ve got to admire his attitude.

Where does Zlatan Ibrahimovic rank among the best strikers in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms