Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

So close.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts to falling one goal short of Lionel Messi's 2016 goals tally

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to his own app to react to his disallowed goal against Middlesbrough that, let’s face it, should have stood.

“Goal. No doubt,” he said on Zlatan Unplugged.

He’s right. The Manchester United striker poked home Anthony Martial’s cross but was adjudged to have left a high foot on Victor Valdes.

Article continues below

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb explained just how wrong Lee Mason was to rule out the goal.

“It’s a crazy call,” he told BT Sport.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

“Zlatan is athletic, he gets his foot up, but he’s not within two meters of the goalkeeper Valdes and he pulls his foot down immediately.

“He is protecting the goalkeeper from any injury.

“Valdes comes into him in the end after the ball has been put past the goalkeeper.”

Video: Zlatan's disallowed goal

Watch the incident below and decide for yourself.

One goal short

It’s a shame that Ibra’s goal was wiped off, and not just because it was a neat finish.

Had Mason allowed it to stand, it would have been Zlatan’s 51st goal of 2016 and would have seen him tie Lionel Messi’s tally.

To score 50 goals in one calendar year is remarkable, even more so considering the Swede turned 35 in 2016.

But equalling any of Messi’s goalscoring landmarks is something that most players can only dream of.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

Ibra reacted

Yet Ibra really couldn’t care that he missed out on on 51.

“That was not important. That was not important,” he said after Saturday’s win, per the Manchester Evening News.

“The important thing was to win and when you are suffering like that, losing 1-0, you just want to get the win to be happy and if I could help the team I will do everything, so I am not worried about the goals.

“For me the win is the same if I would beat Messi or not.”

You’ve got to admire his attitude.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MIDDLESBROUGH

Where does Zlatan Ibrahimovic rank among the best strikers in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Paul Pogba
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
Barcelona
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again