Two days into 2017 and Premier League clubs are already making moves to strengthen their squads now that the January transfer window is open.

That, apparently, includes table toppers Chelsea who have reportedly made contract with one big money target.

Unfortunately for the Blues' title rivals Arsenal, he just so happens to also be a man Arsene Wenger has been keen on bringing to the Emirates for some time.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have stolen a march on the Gunners by making contact with the agent of highly rated left-back Ricardo Rodriguez.

The Swiss international is currently impressing at Wolfsburg and Arsenal had been tracking him for the past several months.

Now, though, it appears that Antonio Conte and co. are leading the race for the 24-year-old and are "hopeful of securing a £21 million deal" for the defender this month.

Wenger has ear-marked Rodriguez as an upgrade at the full-back position, especially with Kieran Gibbs looking increasingly likely to leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Nacho Monreal has impressed on the left side of the Gunners' defence so far this season, but Rodriguez offers more attacking threat and is also an accomplished set piece specialist.

However, Arsenal will have to move fast if they don't want to miss out on a long-term target as Chelsea seek to splash some of the cash they received in the £60 million Oscar sale.

Although summer signing Marcos Alonso has performed well in Chelsea's 3-5-2 set-up so far this season, it looks like Conte is already looking to upgrade at the position and sees Rodriguez as the ideal candidate.

The fact Chelsea can offer cash straight up for the left-back, whilst Arsenal would likely have to sell Gibbs before making their move, also plays into the hands of the west London club.

Of course, there is still time for things to change in the race between the two title rivals.

Nevertheless, the odds on Rodriguez moving to the Premier League with Chelsea now appear far shorter than the chances of the Swiss star turning out in an Arsenal shirt any time soon.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested, but with the French side just about to splash the cash on his Wolfsburg teammate Julian Draxler, it is unlikely that they will be able to force through deals for both players this month.

