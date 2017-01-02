Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger.

Chelsea leading race with Arsenal to sign £21 million defender

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Two days into 2017 and Premier League clubs are already making moves to strengthen their squads now that the January transfer window is open.

That, apparently, includes table toppers Chelsea who have reportedly made contract with one big money target. 

Unfortunately for the Blues' title rivals Arsenal, he just so happens to also be a man Arsene Wenger has been keen on bringing to the Emirates for some time.

Article continues below

According to The Sun, Chelsea have stolen a march on the Gunners by making contact with the agent of highly rated left-back Ricardo Rodriguez.

The Swiss international is currently impressing at Wolfsburg and Arsenal had been tracking him for the past several months.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Now, though, it appears that Antonio Conte and co. are leading the race for the 24-year-old and are "hopeful of securing a £21 million deal" for the defender this month.

Wenger has ear-marked Rodriguez as an upgrade at the full-back position, especially with Kieran Gibbs looking increasingly likely to leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Nacho Monreal has impressed on the left side of the Gunners' defence so far this season, but Rodriguez offers more attacking threat and is also an accomplished set piece specialist.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-LEIPZIG

However, Arsenal will have to move fast if they don't want to miss out on a long-term target as Chelsea seek to splash some of the cash they received in the £60 million Oscar sale.

Although summer signing Marcos Alonso has performed well in Chelsea's 3-5-2 set-up so far this season, it looks like Conte is already looking to upgrade at the position and sees Rodriguez as the ideal candidate.

The fact Chelsea can offer cash straight up for the left-back, whilst Arsenal would likely have to sell Gibbs before making their move, also plays into the hands of the west London club.

Of course, there is still time for things to change in the race between the two title rivals.

Nevertheless, the odds on Rodriguez moving to the Premier League with Chelsea now appear far shorter than the chances of the Swiss star turning out in an Arsenal shirt any time soon.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested, but with the French side just about to splash the cash on his Wolfsburg teammate Julian Draxler, it is unlikely that they will be able to force through deals for both players this month.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Chelsea
Theo Walcott
Football
Premier League
Mesut Özil
Arsenal
Eden Hazard
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again