After Carson Wentz found tight end Zach Ertz in the end zone for his second touchdown of the game in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback ran over and grabbed the ball from him.

There was a special super-fan that Wentz wanted to give the ball to.

His name is a familiar one: Mike Trout.

As in two-time AL MVP winner Mike Trout, who just so happens to be a diehard Eagles fan. He also just so happened to be sitting right behind the end zone cheering on his team while donning some Eagles gear.

To say Trout was pumped up would be an understatement.

Take a look at the exchange.

The high-five followed by the "Let's go!" followed by the chest pound was too perfect.

As you can imagine, there's a bit of a backstory here. And it'll make you smile.

Not only did Trout gift every single member of the team with a pair of his new shoes for Christmas, but he and Wentz have apparently become the best of friends recently, even going hunting together.

If Trout wants to really become a fan-favorite in the City of Brotherly Love, however, he's going to have to sign with the Phillies when his current deal is up with the Angels in 2020.

That would make every Philadelphian react the way he did when he was gifted the touchdown ball on Sunday.

