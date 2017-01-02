Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

MLB

.

Mike Trout gifted TD ball from friend Carson Wentz

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After Carson Wentz found tight end Zach Ertz in the end zone for his second touchdown of the game in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback ran over and grabbed the ball from him.

There was a special super-fan that Wentz wanted to give the ball to.

His name is a familiar one: Mike Trout.

Article continues below

As in two-time AL MVP winner Mike Trout, who just so happens to be a diehard Eagles fan. He also just so happened to be sitting right behind the end zone cheering on his team while donning some Eagles gear.

To say Trout was pumped up would be an understatement.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Take a look at the exchange.

The high-five followed by the "Let's go!" followed by the chest pound was too perfect.

As you can imagine, there's a bit of a backstory here. And it'll make you smile.

Not only did Trout gift every single member of the team with a pair of his new shoes for Christmas, but he and Wentz have apparently become the best of friends recently, even going hunting together

If Trout wants to really become a fan-favorite in the City of Brotherly Love, however, he's going to have to sign with the Phillies when his current deal is up with the Angels in 2020.

That would make every Philadelphian react the way he did when he was gifted the touchdown ball on Sunday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mike Trout
Carson Wentz
MLB

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again