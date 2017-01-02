Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Marcus Rashford.

Jose Mourinho explains what has changed for Marcus Rashford this season

Zero starts in Manchester United's last five Premier League games represents a frustrating period for Marcus Rashford.

While his teammates continue churning out victories, the 19-year-old has been forced to watch on from the bench and make the odd substitute appearance.

Rashford's fortunes this season are in stark contrast to the last where, under Louis van Gaal, he was arguably United's star player.

A brace on his senior debut last February and a further two goals against Arsenal suggested Rashford was going to be a regular in Jose Mourinho's starting XI, but that hasn't been the case.

So why is that? Well, speaking after United's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, Mourinho explained what has changed for the England starlet.

"The biggest trust I give him is when I told you that I don't want another striker," he said, per Goal. "I don't want one. Why? Because I have Rashford.

"He's always there. He's always selected, he's on the team, he's on the bench when he doesn't start. He comes on and he has different kinds of experiences.

"What happened to him last season was really fast and was a consequence of a situation that we are not having this season.

"He's fine. He's going in the right direction. He's a good kid, a good professional with the right mentality.

Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Premier League

"He's always ready to learn and improve. This kid is going in the right direction."

Rashford has ultimately fallen foul to Mourinho having more options at his disposal, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both arriving last summer and providing more competition.

Last season, on the other hand, the teenager was a last resort and given the chance to shine because of how desperate Van Gaal was to turn around United's fortunes.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

And even when Rashford has played this season, he's been deployed on the wing, though he believes it is helping his development.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports last month, he said: "Playing out wide is going to help me to develop to play in the middle in the long run. Looking at the game from a different perspective, it's helping my game a lot.

"When I do get a chance to go in the middle, I find things more natural now. I do think it's helping my game.

"When I've been playing as a winger, there are positions you can put the ball into for the striker and when I go back into the middle I understand those positions more than I did."

