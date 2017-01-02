During the Denver Broncos' 24-6 win against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Aqib Talib did one of the first weird actions we'll see in the NFL in 2017.

During the first quarter of the game, the Broncos cornerback went up to Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and ripped off the gold chain he was wearing around his neck.

As you can see in the video further down in this article, it looked like another moment of madness by Talib, but apparently, this was not the case.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the 30-year-old explained his actions behind the incident with the 29-year-old wideout. He even gave Crabtree a warning ahead of time about the chain.

He said according to Fox Sports: “He’s just been wearing that chain all year man and it’s just been growing on me. I said if you wear that chain in front of me I’m going to snatch it off him. So he wore it in front of me so I had to snatch it off him.”

According to Talib as well, Crabtree tried to alert the officials that the Broncos star had just damaged his necklace, but the officials just ignored it and didn't even penalize him for his actions.

Talib said: “He started crying to the refs. He called for the ref, ‘ref’. He didn’t say nothing to me though.”

Crabtree wasn't happy about it and the two even exchange words from their own sidelines as play resumed on the field.

On the face of it, it just looked like 'harmless banter' between the two that reached the limit of acceptance. Anything more and we probably would have seen much worse between these two on the field.

