Kris Dunn fooled Shabazz Napier badly on nifty dribble move

Published

Kris Dunn was taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft for a couple of reasons.

First, he was wildly productive at Providence college.

Secondly, he projected well as an NBA player due to his elite athleticism.

He showed off that athleticism with a dash of creativity on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

When defender Shabazz Napier attempted to check Dunn around the three-point line, he performed one of the most disrespectful in-game moves that we have seen all season. Check it out.

All Napier could do was stand there in bewilderment. Confusion immediately set in.

The play resulted in Dunn kicking the ball out to an open Gorgui Dieng, who knocked down the jump shot.

Here's another angle of the incredible play.

On the night, Dunn filled up the stat sheet in limited time, dropping 11 points (on 5-of-7 shooting) to go along with three rebounds, four assists, three blocks, a steal, three fouls and two turnovers.

On the season, Dunn has yet to receive extended playing time, as Ricky Rubio stands ahead of him on the depth chart at the point guard spot. In 17.1 minutes per game, Dunn averages 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists as he looks to gain more opportunities as the season rolls along.

More plays like the one above will keep him on the court.

