Rugby Union

Leigh Halfpenny.

Leigh Halfpenny furious after Star Wars theme tune interrupts his conversion

When it comes to conversions, rugby players require absolute concentration to convert.

Whether it's straight down the middle or from the touchline, kicking the ball through the posts is an incredibly difficult skill and one that takes years to master.

Toulon and Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny is one of such players who has practised over and over again to perfect his technique from the tee.

However, no matter how much you practice, it's nigh-on impossible to convert when you're being distracted by the Star Wars theme tune.

And yes, you've read that correctly.

During Toulon's 17-11 Top 14 victory over Racing 92 on New Year's Day, Halfpenny was presented the opportunity to extend his side's lead with a conversion from the touchline.

It was from a tough angle, but the 28-year-old is an expert in those types of positions.

But just as he began his run up, the Star Wars theme tune started blaring through the Stade Felix Mayol's huge speakers (see below, or click HERE for a clearer video).

As you would expect, Halfpenny fluffed his kick - and he looked absolutely furious.

After watching his attempt sail wide, the Welshman shook his head in anger as the referee blew for half time.

As Wales Online explain, the Star Wars theme tune is a recent - and frankly ridiculous - gimmick introduced by eccentric Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal.

