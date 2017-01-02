It’s safe to say that Dave Batista’s most recent WWE run didn’t go down as they’d have hoped.

The dislike for The Animal was clear the second his infamous theme music hit, and the situation wasn’t helped by the fact that he defeated Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble.

FAILED RETURN

His departure didn’t affect his career, though, as he’s gone on to become a big asset in the Hollywood industry, making a name for himself in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

So, it’s obvious that Batista probably doesn’t need the WWE right now, that’s despite the company open to working with big stars – such as The Rock – on the biggest stages, as both sides receive great promotion.

However, that may not be the case for Batista, and his run in the WWE may have already ended with a whimper, quitting the company after failing to overcome The Shield while part of Evolution.

Cageside Seats are reporting that the latest word regarding Batista and the WWE is that he’s officially done with the company, and despite him talking about a potential retirement match with Triple H down the line, there aren’t any plans for that.

NO RETURN PLANNED

Relations between both parties haven’t been the best in recent times either.

Batista was vocal about wanting to return as a heel, but the company were adamant that he comes back as a face, and it’s clear that it didn’t work out and the negative reactions forced them to turn him anyway.

The Animal also reportedly turned down a special guest referee role last year at WrestleMania 32, to officiate the WWE Championship match between Reigns and Triple H.

Not only that, but he’s been very outspoken about how the WWE have been handling Titus O’Neil, and even advised him on Twitter to leave the company.

Taking all of this into account, it would be more of a surprise to see him back in a WWE ring, although it’s probably not the way he would have wanted it to end.

