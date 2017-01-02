The world of boxing has already witnessed some monumental fights in the last year and we are on the threshold of seeing more action of the similar genre this year as well.

Retired boxer Carl Froch, who now works as a boxing analyst for Sky Sports, has given his take on which matches he would like to see in 2017, with some interesting choices in his mind.

Anthony Joshua features extensively among the majority of the dream lineups of the coming season, and Froch believes a bout between the IBF heavyweight champion and ‘tainted star’ Tyson Fury would be an enthralling fight to say the least.

Article continues below

Joshua is set to face-off with Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 at Wembley, and he has earlier admitted that beating the Ukrainian would be a step towards embedding his name among the greats of the sport.

Froch reckons the fight between the duo will be tough, but believes Joshua can overcome the challenge, and then should test himself against Fury next.

Article continues below

Sky Sports quoted him saying: “I think Joshua is going to beat Wladimir Klitschko but it is going to be harder than I originally thought, and when he does he'll have done what Fury did. That just leaves one question: which one of them is the best.

“Fury is unbeaten, Joshua is unbeaten, it's just a natural fight we will all want to see.”

Adding to his list, the 39-year-old says that although Callum Smith has seen some ups and downs in 2016, the coming year could prove to be a stellar season in his pro career if he squares off against James DeGale.

“I think this will make a great fight.

"It will be a big, big test for Callum but it's one he is going to have to take. I think this year has seen him level off a bit but that's because he hasn't been in with anyone at the top level of the super-middleweight division.”

DeGale faces Badou Jack in under a fortnight on January 14 in New York, deemed as one of the fights of 2017.

Froch thinks Smith has all the attributes to be a world champion and beating DeGale could escalate him to that level in the days ahead.

“I do think Smith has the credentials to win a world title. DeGale is going to do well to beat Badou Jack and I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't, but from a British angle, we want him with the WBC and IBF titles and that means Smith will be next.

“DeGale is so talented but when talent doesn't work hard, hard work needs talent and he can switch off at times. But if he does get to fight Smith, he'll have shown his attitude is right and we will see just how good Callum is.”

Next on his wishlist comes Gennady Golovkin.

The Kazakhstani professional boxer currently holds the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

Yet, the four-time super-middleweight champion is of the opinion that the 34-year-old must go a level higher to fight Andre Ward.

“I want to see him in with Ward. Him and his team have said they are the best and will fight anyone, so why not move up to take on Ward. Ward could easily drop back down to super-middleweight but maybe Golovkin should go up to light-heavyweight.”

He continued: “How many middleweights have moved up to at least super-middleweight? Well they keep calling him the best, so the all the best have done it and won world titles, as well. People will think I'd want Ward to win because he beat me, but you've got to give 'Triple G' a real chance. It's time to step up.”

Froch himself has a history with Ward since he lost his title to the American, who is yet to lose a bout in his career.

If these lineups are confirmed in reality, we can be assured of a breathtaking campaign of boxing with some of the giants in the game on either corners of the ring.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms