In a season where so many NFL players have been diagnosed with concussions thanks to the new rules for concussion protocol, this has to be one of the worst concussions seen so far in the 2016 season.

New Orleans Saints lost their last game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons 38-32, but the outcome might have been different if Brandin Cooks was able to stay on the field for the entire game.

However, with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the wide receiver had to exit the game after picking up a nasty concussion.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw a long pass towards Cooks down the left-hand sideline for what could have been a 19-yard completion. The wide receiver was unable to make the catch though as he was being chased down by two members of the Falcons secondary.

As he was unable to bring the ball in for the catch, Cooks' head came crashing down on the turf below, and for a brief moment, it looked like the collision between his head and the ground had knocked him out.

Medical staff immediately came to the assistance of the 23-year-old, who was able to get up using his own power but was then taken to the locker room for further concussion evaluation and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Cooks finished the season with 78 catches for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 117 targets, putting his total since being drafted three years ago to 215 catches for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Teams have the chance to activate the fifth-year option on players drafted in 2014 from today, and the Saints are predicted to do just this for Cooks after impressing over the past two seasons. Fingers crossed he is able to recover from this concussion quickly and show his worth.

