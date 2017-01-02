Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Roger Federer's first shot back after 6-month tennis break shows his class

When people talk about class being permanent, Roger Federer is a name that comes up time and time again.

The Swiss tennis star has won 17 Grand Slam titles over his career and has been at the pinnacle of the sport for well over two decades.

Still, having been off the court since last July due to injury, there were some question marks about the 35-year-old as he made his first appearance in over six months today in the Hopman Cup. It took just one shot for the veteran to silence any doubters.

Taking on England's Dan Evans in the mixed team competition held in Perth, Australia, Federer was the day's big draw.

He received a standing ovation just for walking out onto the court and, having missed over half a year of competitive tennis, he showed no signs of rust as he dispatched a perfectly placed serve to get things started...

Federer's class shone through as he dispatched Evans 6-3, 6-4 to put Team Switzerland 1-0 up and he showed glimpses of his iconic style and accuracy during the two set encounter...

Speaking after the win, the seven-time Wimbledon champion sounded delighted just to be back out on the court.

"The standing ovation coming in, it was very special. I'm here now enjoying and looking forward to the week of course," he said, via Yahoo! Sport.

"...I got hurt filling up a bath for my children. It's not really the way I wanted to leave this game.

"You can't be more happy to return back on a Centre Court, taping your ankles, tying your shoes and walking out and getting that kind of welcome."

2017 Hopman Cup - Day 2

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Wimbledon
Andy Murray

