In the midst of a six-game road trip, the Toronto Raptors had gone 2-2 heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After dropping Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors to the tune of 121-111, Toronto then surprisingly lost against an inferior Phoenix Suns squad by the score of 99-91 in the second half of the back-to-back on Thursday.

Therefore, after a couple days of rest, the Raptors knew they needed to get back on track against a young Lakers team that seems to be imploding.

Kyle Lowry helped make that happen, dropping 41 points on an incredibly efficient shooting night. He went 12-of-16 from the field, including 6-of-7 from three-point range and also went a perfect 11-of-11 from the free throw line.

Additionally, he posted nine rebounds and seven assists in what turned out to be arguably the best single-game performance in Raptors history.

Like a true leader, Lowry explained his performance from a team perspective and put his individual stat line aside in the post-game interview.

For whatever reason, Lowry goes overlooked when discussing the NBA’s top point guards.

Averaging 22.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game this year while leading the Raptors to a 23-10 record, Lowry not only receives praise at his own position, but also is making a case for some MVP votes.

2017 is off to a solid start for Lowry and the Raptors. However, they will face one of their toughest tests of the season in the final game of their road trip on Tuesday when they take on the 27-7 San Antonio Spurs.

We will see what Lowry can do for an encore.