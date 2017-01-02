The 2016 European Championship ended earlier for Spain that plenty thought it would.

After a miserable showing at the World Cup two years before, it was thought that a Spain team that still featured plenty of those who won the Euros in 2012 would inspire them to a deep run in France.

But Vicente del Bosque’s team made it as far as the round-of-16 before falling to Italy.

Article continues below

Del Bosque retired after the tournament and it’s been left to Julen Lopetegui to lead a new era.

Things couldn’t be going much better for the former Barcelona player - he’s lead Spain to the top of World Cup qualifying Group G, winning three qualifiers and drawing the other.

Article continues below

And with a squad that still includes Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, David Silva and Sergio Ramos, along with fresh faces such as Hector Bellerin, Saul Niguez, Isco and Alvaro Morata, they will be expected to compete for the main prize in Russia in 2018.

Real Madrid's Spanish push

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made it his intention to help La Roja by developing homegrown talent.

And Los Blancos are certainly being represented on the national stage. Lopetegui included six Madrid players in his squad for September’s matches, the highest number in thirteen years.

Spain XI of Real Madrid players

Marca even designed a Spanish XI made up entirely of Real Madrid players. They even omitted Mariano, who has been promoted to the senior squad at the Bernabeu this season.

Check it out below.

Not bad at all.

There'll be one less Barca player soon

There will be a vacant slot in Spain’s defence when Barcelona defender Gerard Pique retires after the World Cup in Russia.

Pique is often jeered by Spaniard’s due to his pro-Catalonia stance. He acknowledged some supporters don’t want him in the La Roja line-up after he cut the sleeves of his shirt, which bore the colours of the Spanish flag, in October’s win over Albania.

"Some don't think it's OK for me to be here"

The negative reaction didn’t play a part in his decision to retire in 2018.

"It's not a 'heat of the moment' decision, I've given a lot of thought to this." Pique said, per the Daily Mail.

"It's not because of what happened today, it's because I always give my best on the field and, although there are some people who have thanked me, some don't think it's OK for me to be here."

Will Spain win the 2018 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms