Formula 1

Christian Horner: Red Bull boss.

Christian Horner: Why Mercedes' dominance is 'not good' for Formula One

The racing fraternity has witnessed a thorough dominance by Mercedes in the last three seasons, with them sealing the constructors’ as well as driver's championships in all, galloping miles ahead of their peers.

Mercedes won their third successive Formula One title, amassing 765 points last year, a mammoth lead of 297 ahead of runners-up Red Bull, who finished the campaign with 468 points.

Losing a paltry eight races since 2014, the champions have gone from strength to strength with every season.

But, Red Bull chief Christian Horner believes such domination is ultimately harming the Formula One brand in the long run.

Speaking on the issue, Horner told ESPN: “I think you can see the trend in viewing audiences, where if you know who is going to be on pole position and who is going to win race - and Mercedes has taken 51 wins in 59 over the last three years - it's an unhealthy equation.

“You can't blame the public for becoming disenchanted with it.”

He thinks competitiveness among two or three teams for supremacy on the circuits would engage more fans in the sport, without the races being more predictable.

He continued: “But you saw towards the end of the [2016] season with races like Mexico and Brazil, with that kind of race it can really stimulate excitement. It only takes that kind of race, so that's what we should really be aiming for at all 20 grands prix.

“Hopefully next year will shuffle the pack a little bit and we really need two or three teams heading into a race with a chance of winning.”

Red Bull Racing Sunset Sands

2017 will see some major regulation changes which could bring Horner’s assertions into fruition.

However, the 43-year-old is still sceptical of the fact that the modifications could provide an advantage to the reigning champions rather than push them back among the chasing pack.

“[The rule changes] are not as radical as the 2008-2009 regulations, but they are a reasonable change. It could shuffle the order to a degree, but only time will tell and it's impossible to prophesise here and now.

“Maybe it will give Mercedes more of an advantage, maybe less. Until we get a sample of three races next year it will be impossible to tell.”

However, he is optimistic of his team’s chances in the upcoming season, with only minor issues to address before the calendar year commences in two months time.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-UAE-PODIUM

“The 2017 car looks great, it looks fantastic and like a Formula One car should. The only thing we need to address going forward is the acoustics, the sound.

“We presented a concept [for the rules] and that concept was unanimously adopted, but then of course if needed a little bit of fine tuning. McLaren dampened down some of the aero influences, but only very slightly. But it's broadly kept with the concept that was presented a couple of years ago.”

Only time will tell if the alterations could help teams close the gap between themselves and Mercedes, or whether the UK-based outfit continue to stamp their authority, a scenario that has been observed in recent campaigns.

Max Verstappen
