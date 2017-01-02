The events that unfolded at UFC 207 didn’t just make things more interesting in the women’s bantamweight division when Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey, but for the men also.

The co-main event saw Cody Garbrandt dethrone Dominick Cruz as the bantamweight champion, making the Dominator suffer only his second professional defeat in a 24-fight career.

NEW CHAMPION

Before the result, though, we saw T.J. Dillashaw pick up a win over John Lineker and he discussed how if he isn’t next in line for a title shot, then he’d know the matchmaking is rigged.

There’s a great story there for Garbrandt and Dillashaw, as the latter once trained with No Love at the Urijah Faber-led Team Alpha Male.

However, there seems to be some bad blood from the new champion’s end about how Dillashaw left the team, and despite UFC president Dana White discussing how he probably is the rightful challenger, Garbrandt is open to having a rematch with Cruz first.

Speaking after his impressive win, Garbrandt said: “You know what, I had so much fun in there.

REMATCH

“Dom’s been arguably the best bantamweight in the world, let’s run that s**t back again.

“Let’s give him an immediate rematch and he can go on to the next chapter of his career. I’d like to give Dominick Cruz a rematch.

“Ultimately, it’s up to the UFC, but I’m the champion. I’m the baddest dude in the division, so ultimately, I call the shots.”

It’s a tricky situation to be in if you’re Dana.

On one hand, you have Cruz who has been such a dominating champion and he perhaps deserves an immediate rematch for everything he has done.

It’s similar to people wanting somebody like Conor McGregor giving Jose Aldo a rematch after knocking him out in 13-seconds, Aldo dominated the division for so long that one loss shouldn’t define him.

On the other hand, Dillashaw has really made a valid case of being next in line, with many calling him the standard in the division.

Being overlooked once more may not sit too well with him.

