Paul Pogba rounded off a late comeback for Manchester United on New Year's Eve as Jose Mourinho's men scored twice in the final five minutes to secure a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

The Frenchman's header, less than a minute after Anthony Martial had levelled the game up, had everyone in Old Trafford on their feet and ensured United have now won their last five Premier League games.

As you might expect, then, Pogba was pretty happy as he ran off to celebrate. But, whilst you might have seen him on Match of the Day being engulfed by his teammates, you probably didn't catch his extended dance celebration.

Now, though, thanks to fan footage from the Old Trafford crowd the whole world can appreciate yet another signature dance from the eccentric Frenchman...

Not a dab in sight from the 23-year-old. Maybe he is dipping into his repertoire for the new year.

Even when he was struggling to hit top form during the first few months of his second spell at United, Pogba was playing with a smile on his face.

Now that he and the Red Devils have found form, he is clearly determined to enjoy his time on the pitch even more.

It's certainly been a good few weeks for the world's most expensive player. The £89 million signing now has four goals to his name this season, and has begun to dictate games from the centre of midfield.

And Pogba's form hasn't gone unnoticed. Mourinho recently claimed he could soon rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or.

United teammate Ander Herrera, meanwhile has been talking him up:

"Pogba is a midfielder who has all the qualities," he told Soccer Special, via Sky Sports.

"When you are a midfielder you normally have some special qualities but he has everything. He can shoot, head and defend and he can dribble one-v-one, but he's still 23.

"He's now in a very good moment but we can be optimistic with him because he can be even better.

"He can be one of the best in the world and he wants to do it. He wants to be it."

