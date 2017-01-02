Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

New York Jets.

New York Jets score 10 points in zero seconds vs Bills

In a surprising case of events, the New York Jets managed to score 10 points against the Buffalo Bills with zero seconds taken off of the game clock.

How I hear you ask? Well, to start things off, their first three points came from a Nick Folk field goal. This stopped the game clock at 3:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.

What happened next is quite hard to believe, but it pretty much secured the win for the Jets against their AFC East rivals. Scroll down to see the action...

On the ensuing kick off, New York kicked the ball for the Bills to receive, but the kick was short and the ball bounced before reaching the opposite endzone.

With the ball making its way towards the endzone, Buffalo's Mike Gillislee just allowed the live ball to roll past him, opening the door for Jets' Doug Middleton to recover the kickoff in the Bills' endzone and score one of the easiest touchdowns you'll ever see.

Due to the fact the game clock doesn't start running on kickoffs until someone touches the ball, the Jets technically scored 10 points without actually taking any time off the clock, as the game clock stayed at 3:21 throughout the duration of the play.

It's arguably one of the most embarrassing touchdowns any team has conceded in NFL history. You would have to look hard to find a touchdown that beats it.

The Jets went on to win the game 30-10, but you would have thought it would have been them being the ones conceding this type of terrible touchdown, and not scoring it after what they have been through in the past.

