Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Simon Mignolet.

Watch: Simon Mignolet brilliantly denies Jermain Defoe in one-on-one

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Simon Mignolet has taken more than his fair share of criticism during his Liverpool career to date. 

But, since returning to the Liverpool starting XI in place of fellow struggler Loris Karius for the Reds' game against Middlesbrough on December 14, the Belgian has be the surest pair of hands at Anfield.

And he has taken another step to rebuilding his reputation during Monday's game against Sunderland after brilliantly denying Jermain Defoe in a one-on-one situation.

Article continues below

Mignolet's important intervention came with Sunderland in the ascendance. 

Having bounced back from conceding a Daniel Sturridge header, the Premier League strugglers had equalised from the penalty spot in the 25th minute.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Just moments later, Defoe had the opportunity to turn the game completely on his head as he broke through and free of the Liverpool defence.

Cue Mignolet producing a crucial stop at a crucial point of the game...

Given Defoe's reputation as a clinical striker, Liverpool fans would be forgiven for having their head in their hands as they saw the former England forward racing through with the goal in his sights. Especially given Mignolet's issues so far this season.

Instead, the 28-year-old 'keeper has started off 2017 as a Liverpool hero as he used a strong left arm to palm away Defoe's effort to dribble past him.

With the first-half having ended tied up at 1-1, Jurgen Klopp will surely reserve a few seconds of his half-time speech to praise his under-pressure goalkeeper.

Of course, Mignolet and his German manager will need the rest of his teammates to step up their game in the second half if they are to come away from the Stadium of Light with three points.

After securing an important 1-0 win against Manchester City just a couple of days ago, the Merseyside club can ill-afford to drop points against a relegation candidate.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Nevertheless, having only conceded one goal from open play in the past three-and-a-half games, Mignolet can take pleasure in his own personal performance even if the game produces no further goals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Football
Jermain Defoe
Liverpool
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again