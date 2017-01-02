Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Tyson Fury is on a mission to reclaim his belts.

Tyson Fury shows off his Ring Magazine heavyweight belt

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This year can only be better for Tyson Fury than last year was.

After a terrible 2016, the former heavyweight champion has pledged to return to the ring this year. Not only that, but he’s promised to “take over”.

No bouts have been scheduled yet for the 28-year-old, but his uncle and trainer, Peter Fury, wants to see him fight WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Article continues below

"He’s coming back to not only get the belts, but to prove that he is the only heavyweight in the world,” Fury told 4C Sports Media.

“He’ll have a couple of fights – two or three – and he’ll be back fighting for the belts."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

"I’d like to see Tyson fight Wilder. I think that’s a massive fight across the pond. I think that would turn into a super-fight. That’s a fight we want anyway."

Fury will draw a high-profile opponent, whether it’s Wilder or the winner of the Anthony Joshua versus Wladimir Klitschko bout.

But of course, he has to get into boxing shape before he can even consider fighting for a belt.

BOX-GBR-UKR-FURY-KLITSCHKO-HEAVY-WBA-WBO

Two prized possessions

The Gypsy King took to Twitter on Monday to reminisce about his Ring magazine Fighter of the Year award, which he won in January 2016 after defeating Klitschko to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles two months before.

"I can't believe I've just won Ring magazine Fighter of the Year," Fury said at the time, per BBC Sport. "I'm so flattered."

Fury joined Ricky Hatton in becoming just the second British boxer to scoop the prize. He showed off the magazine, as well as the belt he was awarded, on social media.

Who should Tyson Fury's first opponent of 2017 be? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wladamir Klitschko
Heavyweight
Kell Brook
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again