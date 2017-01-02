This year can only be better for Tyson Fury than last year was.

After a terrible 2016, the former heavyweight champion has pledged to return to the ring this year. Not only that, but he’s promised to “take over”.

No bouts have been scheduled yet for the 28-year-old, but his uncle and trainer, Peter Fury, wants to see him fight WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

"He’s coming back to not only get the belts, but to prove that he is the only heavyweight in the world,” Fury told 4C Sports Media.

“He’ll have a couple of fights – two or three – and he’ll be back fighting for the belts."

"I’d like to see Tyson fight Wilder. I think that’s a massive fight across the pond. I think that would turn into a super-fight. That’s a fight we want anyway."

Fury will draw a high-profile opponent, whether it’s Wilder or the winner of the Anthony Joshua versus Wladimir Klitschko bout.

But of course, he has to get into boxing shape before he can even consider fighting for a belt.

Two prized possessions

The Gypsy King took to Twitter on Monday to reminisce about his Ring magazine Fighter of the Year award, which he won in January 2016 after defeating Klitschko to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles two months before.

"I can't believe I've just won Ring magazine Fighter of the Year," Fury said at the time, per BBC Sport. "I'm so flattered."

Fury joined Ricky Hatton in becoming just the second British boxer to scoop the prize. He showed off the magazine, as well as the belt he was awarded, on social media.

