Scheduling is always a daunting task for any professional sports league.

Quality of opponents, travel and necessary divisional games make the NBA’s 82-game, 30-team schedule one of the most difficult to create.

While we have a general sense of which teams are contenders and who has no shot at a playoff berth this season at this point, the month of January will tell us a lot about a few teams that are currently in a confusing state.

Let’s start with some Western Conference teams that we will learn a lot about.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-13) are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference, but have the toughest schedule in January. In fact, their January opponents have a cumulative winning percentage of .565, higher than any other team’s opponents this month. Further, 12 of their 15 games are on the road.

To make matters worse, one of their home games is the second game of a back-to-back, which are typically tougher games to win.

It looks like Russell Westbrook will have his hands full.

Surprisingly, the 14th place Dallas Mavericks (10-24) are not out of the playoff hunt at this point. The Sacramento Kings are currently in 8th place with a 14-19 record. Plus, the Mavericks are getting healthy again, since Dirk Nowitzki and Andrew Bogut recently returned to the court.

Seven of their first eight games of the month are against teams at or below .500, so the opportunity is there for them to make a move upwards.

The Golden State Warriors (29-5) will have an opportunity to run away with the Western Conference this month, as their first eight games of the month are in Northern California (seven at home and one in Sacramento). So far this season, they’re 14-2 at home and have been historically close to perfect there over the last couple of seasons.

Right now, the Spurs are right on their heels at 27-7, so the Warriors will have a definite opportunity to create some separation this month.

It’s no denying that the Houston Rockets (26-9) have been the biggest pleasant surprise in the NBA this season. They’re surging as well, going 8-2 over their last 10 games. However, they will be tested by the sheer volume of games they are set to play this month (17).

They’re the only team in the West to have that many games in January and they also have a four-games-in-five-nights stretch from January 17-21.

If they’re a legitimate contender, they will prove it this month.

The free-falling Clippers (22-14) will be without Blake Griffin for most likely a couple more weeks, but they’ll benefit from playing seven of their first eight games of the season at home and don’t play outside of California until January 21.

The Utah Jazz (21-13) have also been a pleasant surprise this season and are currently in fourth place in the West. They will play a league-high seven games against teams in the second half of a back-to-back in January. However, they will play five back-to-backs themselves and two stretches of five games in seven nights.

That’s rough.

In the Eastern Conference, there are also a couple of teams that will reveal a lot about themselves in January.

The Boston Celtics (20-14) haven’t been great at home this season (8-6), but have the NBA’s most home-heavy schedule in January. In fact, from December 30 to February 5, they will play 14 of their 18 games at the TD Garden and have four separate one-game road trips.

If home court advantage means anything for the fully-healthy Celtics team, they have the opportunity to vault themselves into the No. 2 spot in the East behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Chicago Bulls (16-18) might struggle to get back to .500, as they play six of their first eight January opponents against teams that are currently over. 500. However, they end the month with seven games against teams at or below .500.

They’re currently in 10th place in the East, behind the Pacers (17-18) and Knicks (16-17).

Speaking of the Pacers, they have the East’s easiest schedule by a wide margin in January. In fact, 11 of their first 13 games are against teams currently under .500 and eight of the 13 are against bottom-10 defenses.

Talk about an opportunity.

The Knicks, like the Rockets, will play 17 games this month. That includes two stretches of five games in seven days and their first seven games are against teams currently at or below .500. Plus, only two of the 17 are against top-10 offenses.

While much of New York’s potential success depends on the heath of Derrick Rose, Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony, all of whom have been banged up this season, the Knicks will have an opportunity to move up in the standings if their Big Three stays on the court.

Of course every team still has a lot to prove, but these slightly-confusing teams will probably show us the most in January.

Here’s to another exciting month of NBA action!