Paulo Dybala.

Paulo Dybala has decided which club he wants to join from Juventus

Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus has long been up in the air, but it would seem the 23-year-old is edging closer to making a final decision.

Since joining the Old Lady in 2015 from Palermo, where he really made a name for himself, the Argentine has become one of world football's most sought-after players.

Indeed, Barcelona have identified him as Lionel Messi's long-term successor, while Real Madrid have previously seen a €90-100 million bid rejected by Juventus.

Dybala also turned down an €80 million move to Barcelona last summer with the intention of extending his stay in Turin.

But according to Spanish source Mundo Deportivo, per The Sun, Dybala has had a change of heart and decided which club he would like to join.

They claim the Argentina striker has told Real president Florentino Perez that he wants a move to Los Blancos in the near future.

Dybala - who said last month that he hasn't signed anything yet - remains set to agree a new deal at Juventus but only so he can ramp up his valuation.

This latest update will come as a disappointment to Barcelona, who will now be unable to compete for Dybala's signature - and not just for financial reasons.

Club legend Xavi will be particularly underwhelmed having previously expressed his admiration for the 23-year-old by claiming he possesses "Barcelona DNA".

FBL-ITA-CUP-AC-MILAN-JUVENTUS

"There are two players out there who I really like and who I think have Barcelona DNA," the Spaniard said, per Goal. "I am talking about Verratti and Dybala. They are incredible.

"They would fit in easily at Barcelona because of their quality and style of play. I see future Barcelona players in them."

Awkward. What also works in Real's favour is the fact they can offer James Rodriguez in a swap deal, which they are reportedly weighing up.

Juventus would find any offer involving Rodriguez hard to turn down given Dybala wants to leave.

