A lot has been made of Ronda Rousey’s failed UFC comeback, after she was dominated inside 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes who went on to retain her bantamweight championship.

As you’d expect, there was plenty of reaction from fans and fellow professionals, ranging from encouragement, to jokes, to memes.

REACTION

Just head over to Cris Cyborg’s Facebook page and a certain tweet from Justin Bieber to see the level of interest in her defeat.

While some are sympathising with Rousey over her second successive devastating loss, it seems as if Michael ‘Venom’ Page doesn’t seem to care how low she might be feeling right now.

Fans will be familiar with the rising Bellator welterweight, as he currently boasts a record of 12-0 and is known for his unorthodox fighting style.

Most recently, he gained more internet stardom after landing a brutal jumping knee to knock out Evangelista Santos, before throwing a Pokemon ball at him in his post-fight celebration.

"ROUSEY SKANK"

His latest stunt is another that will get fans talking, as he released a video on his official Instagram account, calling his new dance ‘the Rousey skank’.

As you’ll be able to see below, Page is jerking intermittently with his fists, and rocks his head back numerous times as if he had just been punched in the face.

As he dances around like he’s being punched, he says: “Rousey, do the Ronda Rousey.”

If that wasn’t enough, his caption was targeted at the former women’s bantamweight champion as well

He used the hashtags ‘#TheBestHandsDown’ and ‘#handsdown’, referring to the lack of boxing defence we saw from Rousey, something she and her coach have been criticised for.

