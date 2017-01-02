Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Alvarez won against Khan in 2016.

Amir Khan predicts Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will beat Gennady Golovkin

British professional boxer Amir Khan has encountered some brawny fights since turning pro in 2008.

With only four losses to his name, Khan admitted that Saul Alvarez was one of the toughest opponents he has faced till date.

The duo squared off against each other in May 2016, where the 30-year-old moved up two weight divisions to middleweight in order to fight Alvarez.

But, the Mexican registered a hard fought victory after a gruelling bout, delivering a KO to seal the win.

Now, Khan has made a bold claim and said that if Alvarez comes up against middleweight boxing king Gennady Golovkin, the former would be adjudged the winner.

Talks have commenced between both camps, hoping to come to a conclusion before the official announcement.

Canelo’s Golden Boy Promotions team is in negotiations regarding the financial terms with the Kazakhstani's representatives, with a provisional date of September 16 set for the fight to take place.

Golovkin has been in phenomenal form in recent years, currently holding the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles.

But, Khan believes Alvarez can ultimately bring his dominating run to an end.

The Sun quoted the former unified light-welterweight champion saying: “I think a lot of people underestimate Canelo. [He] is a good fighter. He's very strong. He moves quite well. I give that fight to Canelo honestly. I even underestimate Canelo before fighting him.

“Even if Canelo fought Triple G, I honestly think he beats Triple G. A lot of people underestimate him, I don't know why.”

He disclosed his experience with Alvarez in the ring, stating it is rather difficult to counter his attacks, while his promptness during the course of the fight gives him an added advantage.

“I've been in the ring with Canelo. I've never been in the ring with Triple G, but I've been in the ring with Canelo and he's hard to hit.

“He's quite tricky and like I said he hits very hard, so you have to give him that respect. I think that he gives a lot of people problems.”

Canelo Alvarez v Liam Smith

Golovkin made an abrupt appearance after Alvarez secured his win over the Englishman, adding fuel to speculations of a potential match-up in future.

Meanwhile, the champion is expected to defend his titles against Daniel Jacobs on March 18 at Madison Square Garden, NY, whereas Canelo is touted as the challenger for Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO middleweight title.

