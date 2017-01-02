A report has emerged stating where WrestleMania 34 will be hosted in 2018, and it's a city they've already been to quite recently.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, via Cageside Seats, next year's WrestleMania will likely be taking place in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the site of WrestleMania 30.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported: "Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell us WWE officials will soon announce that WrestleMania is returning to New Orleans in 2018."

They also said: "No word on the exact date of when they’ll be making it official, but it’s worth noting that Monday Night Raw is in New Orleans on January 9th and Shawn Michaels/Taker are advertised for the show." Pro Wrestling Sheet did not give a date for WrestleMania 34.

This is exciting news as it also sheds light on the possible reason why Shawn Michales and The Undertaker will be appearing on Monday Night Raw next week. There have been rumors that the reason The Phenom could also announce his participation in the Royal Rumble on Raw too.

The last time the WWE were in New Orleans for WrestleMania was three years ago for WrestleMania 30.

At this Showcase of the Immortals, Daniel Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight championship against Randy Orton and Batista, and The Undertaker's undefeated streak at the show was ended in shocking fashion by Brock Lesnar.

WrestleMania 34 will have a lot to live up to if it is hosted in the Big Easy and it wants to top that event. It will be the second time the city has hosted the event in the space of five years. All we need now is an official announcement by the WWE for the event to starting getting excited.

