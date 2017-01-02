In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Reggie Bush.

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush was a star before he even stepped foot in the NFL, thanks to a legendary career in college that saw him become one of the most hyped stars of all time.

While he never reached the heights that his potential flashed during his time at USC, Bush has still forged out a solid career for himself in the league.

In the 11th year of his professional career, Bush has just managed to set an NFL record. However, it's one that he won't be happy he's gotten. Seriously, it's probably the most unwanted record in NFL history.

Somehow, Bush has managed to become the first running back in the history of the National Football League to have more than 10 rushing carries and finish with a negative yard total. 

Bush finished the season with -3 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries all year. That is impressively bad.

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

All Bush needed to not break the record was to rush for two yards. He couldn't manage it, receiving no carries at all in Buffalo's 20-3 loss to the New York Jets.

So, well done to everyone reading this article and to all your grandparents, because they rushed for more yards this year than Reggie Bush. A grand achievement for you all, congratulations on an excellent 2016 season.

