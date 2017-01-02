The Big Show appears to be on a mission to lose some weight ahead of his expected WrestleMania 33 match against Shaquille O'Neal before he retires from the WWE, and he is making incredible progress.

The World's Largest Athlete is well on his way to becoming The World's Largest Lean Athlete, as he recently tweeted a picture of himself in the gym looking in amazing shape in preparation for his likely clash against the NBA legend at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Big Show said last November that he had lost 70 pounds in the past six months.

Another photo has emerged which shows just how much weight The Big Show has actually lost.

Bench press world champion, C.T. Fletcher was backstage at a recent WWE live event and posted this photo with Show, showing how much weight the former WWE champion had lost.

He looks like he is ready to take on and defeat Shaq at WrestleMania 33.

Show commented recently that he is under 400 pounds for the first time since 1995, and it looks like his weight could drop even further before WrestleMania and his match with Shaq comes around on April 2.

The two have already met in the ring a couple of times in the past, with the most recent meeting coming at last year's WrestleMania during the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. They had a verbal agreement with one another for a match at this year's event, but it is yet to be made official by the WWE.

Vince McMahon should definitely award the Big Show with his desired match as a reward for how much weight he has managed to lose over the past couple of months.

