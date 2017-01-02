Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Carragher and Liverpool fans angry with one player after 2-2 draw with Sunderland

Liverpool went into their trip to Sunderland knowing a win would put them within three points of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

Just 48 hours ago, they were beating Manchester City at Anfield to establish themselves as Chelsea’s biggest title challengers.

But this evening, they now sit five points adrift Antonio Conte’s side having played a match more.

Not only did Liverpool have to take on Sunderland less than two days after playing against City, but they had to do so with a number of injuries. Joel Matip and Philippe Coutinho remained sidelined while captain Jordan Henderson picked up a heel injury on New Year’s Eve which meant he was unable to play against his former side.

And Liverpool certainly missed him as they threw away two leads to draw 2-2 against relegation-threatened Sunderland.

With Henderson out injured, Klopp employed a midfield three of Georginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana and Emre Can. But it was the latter that received most of the criticism.

The German was battered on social media by Liverpool fans - including club legend Jamie Carragher. Check out the response below:

The draw dealt Liverpool a massive blow in their title chances as Chelsea know a victory against Spurs on Wednesday would put them eight points clear of the Reds.

Ahead of the festive fixtures, Klopp bemoaned the fact that Liverpool faced a trip to Sunderland less than 48 hours after playing City. Following this result, he is bound to question the scheduling.

Sunderland v Liverpool - Premier League

But maybe he should look a bit closer to home and the performance of some of his players - especially Can. Yes, he and his teammates may have just one day break after the clash with City but so did Sunderland after they played Burnley on Saturday.

If you want to win the title, you have to win matches against teams battling against relegation but Liverpool dropped another two points.

Liverpool fans - and Carragher - will just be hoping Henderson’s heel injury isn’t too serious and he can return to side in place of Can ahead of matches against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

