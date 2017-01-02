Although plenty of action takes place inside of the Octagon, there are still some huge moments that take place backstage.

The same happened on Friday night when UFC 207 saw Cody Garbrandt defeat Dominick Cruz to become the new bantamweight champion, and Ronda Rousey’s comeback lasted only 48 seconds against Amanda Nunes.

BACKSTAGE ANTICS

Current middleweight champion Michael Bisping uploaded an interesting video to his official Instagram account where he was spotted alongside welterweight king, Tyron Woodley.

Super fights seem to be the trend over the last year, with many fans wanting Woodley to defend his title against Conor McGregor so the Irishman has a chance to capture a title in a third weight division.

While that super fight looks to be on hold with the Notorious taking a hiatus, it looks as if The Count and The Chosen One have agreed to a super fight at a catchweight of 180lbs.

THE COUNT VS. THE CHOSEN ONE

As you can see in the video below, Woodley approaches Bisping – with both men working as UFC analysts for FOX Sports – and asks whether they’re fighting.

They both trade a few jibes back and forth, asking about their walk-around weight and with both men claiming to weight around 200lbs at the time, they seemed to agree on a limit of 180lbs for a potential clash.

Fans didn’t believe the two at first, but they both took to their Twitter account to reveal that the interest is there and that they’ve agreed to it.

All that’s left is for UFC President Dana White to seal the deal.

However, there could be some big stumbling blocks as the organisation won’t want two weight divisions being held up to accommodate this fight.

It’s the very reason McGregor drew criticism, as he opted to embark on different fights rather than defend the featherweight crowd.

Bisping has Yoel Romero to deal with, while a rematch between Woodley and Stephen Thompson is also expected, following their entertaining draw at UFC 205.

