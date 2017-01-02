Manchester City may have come away with a 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday afternoon, but Claudio Bravo used the 90 minutes at the Etihad to provide further evidence that he isn't the Citizens' long-term answer in goal.

The Chilean 'keeper's time in England since joining from Barcelona in the summer has been punctuated with a number of glaring mistakes - and he added another to his CV this afternoon.

With 10-man City having rallied to take a 2-0 lead in the second half, Pep Guardiola would have been desperate for his players to see out the game with no further drama. One moment of madness from Bravo meant that wasn't possible, however.

Bravo was brought in by Guardiola as a supposedly superior option than long-time number one Joe Hart. Although there was plenty of talk about his ability with his feet being the catalyst for the move, the 33-year-old was widely considered a good all round 'keeper.

He is doing his best to ruin that reputation, however, after mistakes against everyone from Manchester United, Barcelona and, now, Burnley.

This time, it was a less than convincing attempt to punch away a high cross that put him under the spotlight.

Having completely missed the ball, he was left red-faced as it eventually made its way into the back of the net, giving hope to City's opponents when they really shouldn't have had any.

Bravo did make a smart save in the closing moments to keep City's lead intact. Nevertheless, yet another mistake only adds to the feeling amongst supporters that they'd have been better off keeping Hart between the sticks.

As it is, the England number one is currently enjoying a loan spell at Serie A side Torino and his City career looks over regardless of how many times Bravo has to pick the ball out the back of his net.

Just where Hart will end up playing his football after this season remains unclear, however. There had been speculation that Liverpool would try to bring him to Anfield, but those rumours were rubbished by Sky Sports today.

As for Bravo, his time at City's first-choice goalkeeper might come to and end at the end of the current campaign, too.

Unless Guardiola can mastermind a stunning turn of form in the second half of the season, the Spanish manager will likely make sweeping changes to a squad that has under-performed to this point.

