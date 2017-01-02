Despite Fernandinho's red card in the first half - and Claudio Bravo's blunder - Manchester City secured a vital 2-1 victory over Burnley on Monday afternoon.

Gael Clichy was the game's unlikely first goalscorer with 58 minutes played before Sergio Aguero fired home from a tight angle four minutes later.

A tap-in from Ben Mee, which required goal-line technology to confirm, threatened a comeback with 20 minutes remaining, but City held on to move up to third in the Premier League.

However, while there was nothing lucky about Clichy's opener, fortune played a huge role in the build-up to Aguero's 62nd-minute strike.

In the footage below, after being played through one-on-one by Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling fluffed his goalscoring opportunity by kicking the ground and falling over.

It was an embarrassing moment for the winger, who screamed as he fell as if to say he had been brought down by Tom Heaton.

But luckily for Sterling, Aguero was on hand to spare his blushes and fire home, having collected the loose ball inside the 18-yard box.

STERLING'S LUCKY ASSIST

Not only did Sterling kick the turf, but the ball then rebounded off his leg and into the path of Aguero. How's your luck?

City's win means they are now two points behind Liverpool and seven off league leaders Chelsea, who face Tottenham away on Wednesday in their game in hand.

The Citizens will drop back down to fifth should Arsenal beat Bournemouth and Tottenham win at White Hart Lane, though.

