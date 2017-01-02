Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

Raheem Sterling produces luckiest assist of the season vs Burnley

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite Fernandinho's red card in the first half - and Claudio Bravo's blunder - Manchester City secured a vital 2-1 victory over Burnley on Monday afternoon.

Gael Clichy was the game's unlikely first goalscorer with 58 minutes played before Sergio Aguero fired home from a tight angle four minutes later.

A tap-in from Ben Mee, which required goal-line technology to confirm, threatened a comeback with 20 minutes remaining, but City held on to move up to third in the Premier League.

Article continues below

However, while there was nothing lucky about Clichy's opener, fortune played a huge role in the build-up to Aguero's 62nd-minute strike.

Scroll down to see a video of the Argentine's winner.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

In the footage below, after being played through one-on-one by Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling fluffed his goalscoring opportunity by kicking the ground and falling over.

It was an embarrassing moment for the winger, who screamed as he fell as if to say he had been brought down by Tom Heaton.

But luckily for Sterling, Aguero was on hand to spare his blushes and fire home, having collected the loose ball inside the 18-yard box.

STERLING'S LUCKY ASSIST

Not only did Sterling kick the turf, but the ball then rebounded off his leg and into the path of Aguero. How's your luck?

City's win means they are now two points behind Liverpool and seven off league leaders Chelsea, who face Tottenham away on Wednesday in their game in hand.

The Citizens will drop back down to fifth should Arsenal beat Bournemouth and Tottenham win at White Hart Lane, though.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
UEFA Champions League
Football
Liverpool
Premier League
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City
Sergio Aguero

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again