Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Diego Costa.

Diego Costa reveals how close he came to leaving Chelsea over the summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Diego Costa has been a revelation for Chelsea this season.

Not only has he bagged himself 14 goals in 18 Premier League games so far, but he has looked like a completely different player since new manager Antonio Conte took over the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

But it could have been very different indeed as links with a move back to former club Atletico Madrid refused to go away over the summer.

Article continues below

And Costa has revealed that this was far from being paper talk and that he did in fact come incredibly close to making his way back to the Spanish capital.

Speaking in the Daily Mail, he confirmed that he came close to linking up with his old side after a turbulent campaign in west London.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

"It was not to be," Costa said. "I was about to leave. I was about to… but, well, I'm happy here as well and that's that.

"I had the possibility to go to Atletico, because of a few things: the family, the life I have there. But not because of Chelsea, because here there's a lot of love with the supporters, with the people, so I'm very happy here, I'm very content.

"There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons but, well, it wasn't to be and I continue to be happy here. It was important too that the manager (Antonio Conte), from the very first minute, said he counted on me."

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-STOKE

Costa also reveals that him cleaning up his act this year has been down to the treatment he received from referees and from the stands.

"I know when I do bad, so I thought about it and knew I had to improve that aspect because, here in the Premier League, the reality is there's no mercy," he added.

"A lot of the time it seemed like they (the referees) were against me. There was no other way, because if they're not going to change, I had to change."

And it's paid dividends as Chelsea lead the way at the top of the table with the man himself being in phenomenal form.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Chelsea
David Luiz
La Liga
Spain Football
Football
Premier League
Diego Costa

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again