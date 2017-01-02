Diego Costa reveals how close he came to leaving Chelsea over the summer

Diego Costa has been a revelation for Chelsea this season.

Not only has he bagged himself 14 goals in 18 Premier League games so far, but he has looked like a completely different player since new manager Antonio Conte took over the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

But it could have been very different indeed as links with a move back to former club Atletico Madrid refused to go away over the summer.

And Costa has revealed that this was far from being paper talk and that he did in fact come incredibly close to making his way back to the Spanish capital.

Speaking in the Daily Mail, he confirmed that he came close to linking up with his old side after a turbulent campaign in west London.

"It was not to be," Costa said. "I was about to leave. I was about to… but, well, I'm happy here as well and that's that.

"I had the possibility to go to Atletico, because of a few things: the family, the life I have there. But not because of Chelsea, because here there's a lot of love with the supporters, with the people, so I'm very happy here, I'm very content.

"There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons but, well, it wasn't to be and I continue to be happy here. It was important too that the manager (Antonio Conte), from the very first minute, said he counted on me."

Costa also reveals that him cleaning up his act this year has been down to the treatment he received from referees and from the stands.

"I know when I do bad, so I thought about it and knew I had to improve that aspect because, here in the Premier League, the reality is there's no mercy," he added.

"A lot of the time it seemed like they (the referees) were against me. There was no other way, because if they're not going to change, I had to change."

And it's paid dividends as Chelsea lead the way at the top of the table with the man himself being in phenomenal form.

