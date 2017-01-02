Gary Neville may have hung up his boots years ago but his passion for Manchester United certainly hasn’t wavered.

The former defender - turned Sky Sports pundit - is still a huge fan of the Red Devils which means having a strong dislike for their arch-rivals, Liverpool.

Despite United’s five-match winning run, they still trailed Liverpool by seven points in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s side look like genuine title challengers going into their clash with Sunderland.

But with the Reds drawing 1-1 at half-time, United fans were hoping that Liverpool would drop points against the relegation-threatened team as they attempt to catch them up.

And United fans got their wish after the Anfield club could only draw 2-2 at the Stadium of Light - and Neville will probably want some credit for that.

That’s because, at the interval, Neville tweeted his Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher claiming that Liverpool would win because they’re playing too well to drop points.

It was clearly a way of trying to tempt fate and it seemed to work as Jermain Defoe scored his second penalty of the match with just minutes remaining to earn a point for David Moyes’ side.

And, despite Neville obviously not having any sort of impact on the result in the north east, United fans were loving the work of their former defender.

Take at look at their replies:

While Liverpool’s draw moved them a point closer to Chelsea at the top of the table and a point further away from United, they will be bitterly disappointed with the 2-2 result.

However, Chelsea know that a win against Tottenham on Wednesday will put them eight points clear of Liverpool and if United beat West Ham - which is currently being played - they will be just five points behind the Merseyside club.

However, it wasn’t just Neville attempting to jinx his rival club. Carragher replied to Neville’s ‘prediction’ with “Same with Man Utd, 3-0 today always win at West Ham".

The Liverpool legend will be hoping his tweet has a similar effect to Neville’s.

