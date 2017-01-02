Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Klopp.

Gary Neville attempts to jinx Liverpool on Twitter - and it works

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gary Neville may have hung up his boots years ago but his passion for Manchester United certainly hasn’t wavered.

The former defender - turned Sky Sports pundit - is still a huge fan of the Red Devils which means having a strong dislike for their arch-rivals, Liverpool.

Despite United’s five-match winning run, they still trailed Liverpool by seven points in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s side look like genuine title challengers going into their clash with Sunderland.

Article continues below

But with the Reds drawing 1-1 at half-time, United fans were hoping that Liverpool would drop points against the relegation-threatened team as they attempt to catch them up.

And United fans got their wish after the Anfield club could only draw 2-2 at the Stadium of Light - and Neville will probably want some credit for that.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Watch: The New York Jets somehow scored 10 points in zero seconds

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

Reggie Bush has just set the NFL's most unwanted record

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

The Big Show has lost an insane amount of weight recently

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Liverpool fans blame one player for their 2-2 draw with Sunderland [Tweets]

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

Mike Dean appears to make threat to Obiang - and Twitter can't believe it

That’s because, at the interval, Neville tweeted his Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher claiming that Liverpool would win because they’re playing too well to drop points.

It was clearly a way of trying to tempt fate and it seemed to work as Jermain Defoe scored his second penalty of the match with just minutes remaining to earn a point for David Moyes’ side.

And, despite Neville obviously not having any sort of impact on the result in the north east, United fans were loving the work of their former defender.

Take at look at their replies:

While Liverpool’s draw moved them a point closer to Chelsea at the top of the table and a point further away from United, they will be bitterly disappointed with the 2-2 result.

However, Chelsea know that a win against Tottenham on Wednesday will put them eight points clear of Liverpool and if United beat West Ham - which is currently being played - they will be just five points behind the Merseyside club.

FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-LIVERPOOL

However, it wasn’t just Neville attempting to jinx his rival club. Carragher replied to Neville’s ‘prediction’ with “Same with Man Utd, 3-0 today always win at West Ham".

The Liverpool legend will be hoping his tweet has a similar effect to Neville’s.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Steven Gerrard
Manchester United
Jamie Carragher
Gary Neville
Football
Rio Ferdinand
Liverpool
Premier League
Ryan Giggs

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again