Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

Roger Federer says Rafa Nadal is toughest opponent he's ever faced

Roger Federer returned from a six-month absence from tennis today to show he's still got it after being a professional for almost 20 years.

Over that time span, Federer has come up against some tough opponents, especially ones that have been in the way between him and the 17 Grand Slam titles he has managed to win over the years.

At a Q&A in Perth for the Hopman Cup, however, the Swiss named the toughest opponent he has ever faced across his career.

It's Rafa Nadal.

According to Eurosport, Federer said: “Yes, I would have to pick Rafa [Nadal]. I think the way he played – and plays – against me has always been extremely difficult for me. Plus, I think I’ve played way too many clay-court matches against him. That’s kind of scarred me I think!

“He’s beaten me a lot of times in those finals – time and time again – and he just showed me what he could do. That’s why I hope for him that he can come back extremely strong again because I think the world of Rafa and his game. I think it’s quite extraordinary, actually.

“His fighting spirit and his professionalism that he brings to the game… I really enjoy watching him and it’s been tough against him. Every match I won against him almost counted double for me.”

The Federer–Nadal rivalry is highly regarded as one of the greatest tennis rivalries in history, with the two having playing against one another 34 times over the years. The last time the two met was at the Swiss Indoors Finals in November 2015 which was won by Federer.

However, it is the Spaniard that has the most wins between them overall, leading 23-11. Nadal has the advantage in finals as well with 14 wins to Federer's seven. Hopefully, it won't be too long until these two legendary tennis players meet again on the court.

