People always say that the best referees are the ones who don't generate any headlines.

What that says about long-time Premier League official Mike Dean, then, is open to interpretation.

The veteran referee made headlines recently for his 'performance' when overseeing Tottenham's win over Southampton, and has earned the wrath of Twitter after sending off West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli in their match against Manchester United this evening.

However, it is his weird reaction to the famous West Ham bubbles that might be the latest viral moment of Dean's career.

The Hammer haven't taken every tradition with them since moving from Upton Park to the Olympic Stadium.

No West Ham home fixture would be the same, though, without the pre-game rendition of 'Forever Blowing Bubbles' and the accompanying bubbles floating around pitchside.

It is one the iconic sights of English football. Apparently, Dean is not a fan...

Taking into account the hundreds and hundreds of players and referees who have walked through the bubbles before kick-off, we're pretty sure we've never seen anyone look quite so angry at a couple bouncing off their face.

Dean, though, is no ordinary individual.

Whether it is sniffing his assistant referee's uniform, 'celebrating' goals in games he is officiating or producing skillful dummies to allow counter-attacks to continue, the Premier League referee is no stranger to a weird incident.

And, with West Ham having found themselves down to 10 men after just 15 minutes after a decision that has been widely condemned by everyone from Gary Lineker to Alan Shearer, perhaps Dean was simply getting his own back after the bubble fiasco.

If we've learned one thing today, it is never try and steal the limelight from Mike Dean.

