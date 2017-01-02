In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Zaire Anderson.

Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson suffers scary neck injury

Football is a dangerous sport, with potential for injury during every single play of a game. 

Zaire Anderson was just the latest player to suffer a scary-looking injury, with the Denver Broncos linebacker going down following a seemingly innocuous hit and not getting back up. 

The game had to be paused for around five minutes as medical staff attended to Anderson, with a neck brace being put on the youngster who had to be carted off the field and rushed to a local hospital.

On a punt coverage in the second half, Anderson was flying headfirst to stop Raiders return man Jalen Richard when he rammed his helmet into the hip of teammate Quentin Gause. Here's how it looked.

After the hit, Anderson said that he couldn't move at all and was diagnosed by doctors at the hospital with and incredibly scary sounding concussion of the spinal cord. He got the feeling back in his extremities while on the field and was able to walk around at the hospital.

Zaire joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska during the 2015 season. Sunday's game was actually his first start for the famous franchise, getting the nod at inside linebacker as Denver switched to a 4-3.

As a rotational linebacker this season, Anderson has recorded 14 tackles and one forced fumble. We're glad to hear he's already doing a lot better.

Superbowl
Denver Broncos
NFL
NFL Playoffs
NFL Draft

