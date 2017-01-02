Stone Cold Steve Austin explains why he will never wrestle again

Stone Cold Steve Austin is just one of the many legends WWE fans want to see compete inside of the squared circle one more time.

Fans will know that his career didn’t get the fairytale ending somebody like he deserved, losing to The Rock at WrestleMania XIX then resulted in Eric Bischoff firing him on medical grounds, before he phased out from an in-ring role.

Since then, we’ve heard the infamous glass shattering on multiple occasions, but it’s usually in guest roles and sporadic returns, such as standing alongside Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley to take down the League of Nations at WrestleMania 32.

Austin recently held a Q&A session on his podcast, and as usual, he was asked about wrestling one more match.

He highlighted how he’s now 52-years-old, and that he’s not making a return to the ring, despite guys like Goldberg returning to defeat Brock Lesnar.

However, it doesn’t seem to interest him as he doesn’t want that sort of pressure on him again.

He said: “I’m happy being done, and I don’t want the pressure of having another match on my shoulders because I don’t have to have another match because I’m satisfied with the career that I had.

“I appreciate everyone that had supported my career.”

While his passion for the wrestling industry is there, and will probably never go away, he remains thankful for what the company has helped him achieved, and how the business is now for the younger generation.

He added: “I have so many great memories of the wrestling business.

"I’ve worked real hard to get to the top, and how many flukes and breaks to have happened that had allowed me to have the success that I did.”

Even though we’ve heard it from the man himself, this probably won’t stop fans pestering the legend about having one more dream match, and you can’t blame them.

What do you make of Stone Cold’s comments on never wrestling again? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

