Manchester United travelled to the London Stadium to take on West Ham looking for their sixth consecutive victory in the league.

While their position hasn’t improved during that time, there’s no doubt Jose Mourinho’s side look a totally different team in recent weeks.

Their chances of beating West Ham were severely boosted after Sofiane Feghouli was extremely harshly sent off for a tackle on Phil Jones after just 15 minutes. To the astonishment of all the fans in attendance, and those watching at home, Mike Dean brandished the red card to the midfielder.

Many believed that United would go on and win fairly comfortably but it was the home side that looked the most dangerous in the remainder of the first-half.

Having said that, Jose Mourinho would have been wondering quite how his side didn’t go in at half-time ahead after missing two glorious opportunities in the space of a couple of seconds.

With 10 minutes remaining until half-time, West Ham needed some heroics from Darren Randolph before an astonishing miss from Jesse Lingard.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross was met by Antonio Valencia just three yards out but Randolph somehow kept the ball out. It then fell perfectly for Lingard who struck the post from just a matter of inches. How on earth did the ball not go in?

The miss

Take a look:

The reaction

The remarkable miss produced quite the reaction on Twitter. Check out the best responses:

Despite playing against 10 men, United couldn’t create too many further chances as Slaven Bilic’s side more than held their own against the Red Devils.

It was obvious that Mourinho grew increasingly frustrated as the half went on and decided to walk down the tunnel before the half-time whistle blew.

He will be expecting a much better performance from his team after the break and he will no doubt be asking Valencia and Lingard quite how they didn’t score when given the chance.

